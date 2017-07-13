Fireworks experts weigh-in on death of girl, 4, in Waupaca Co.

Birnamwood (WAOW) -- Fireworks experts are weighing-in on what could have been the cause of the blast that killed a four year-old girl in Waupaca County Monday night.

Police said that Alyssa Chmielewski was killed by shrapnel when her father stuffed a metal pipe with sparklers and exploded.

Jerry Bamke owns Fireworks Country in Birnamwood and said that the biggest mistake was putting the fireworks inside of a metal tube.

"Should something go wrong, what's going to happen is you're going to have shrapnel flying all over the place," Bamke said. "When you try and change the composition of what the sparkler was intended for, that's when you're going to run into a problem."

Bamke said that all professionals use a special material made of fiberglass or a high-density polypropylene. Fireworks sold at their store also are made of these materials to prevent any injury or even death.

"[The material] expands. It doesn't blow into shrapnel like a pipe would," he said.

Bamke also said that sparklers can be abused, as videos on YouTube are rampant with people misusing the product. Bamke said he has turned down sales of people trying to buy sparklers in bulk.

The father does not face criminal charges at this time. Police said they will have to prove that the father intended to create an explosion.