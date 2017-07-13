"Lightning scar" left on golf course in Oregon

Oregon (WKOW) -- Mother nature left her mark on a golf course in Oregon.

She made a design at the tee box of the 13th hole at the Legend at Bergamont.

27 Storm Track meteorologists say it's called a lightning scar.

A man who lives right by the hole says they heard a boom during the storm early this morning.

"Honestly, that's what the sound was like. It was like it hit right on the house. That's why everybody got up. Pretty good crack," says Dan Roemer.

He says seeing the lightning strike won't deter him from hitting the links because the golf club is always good at getting people off the course if there's lightning in the area.