Adopt-A-Pet: Peeper

Meet our Pet of the Day: Peeper!

There's something pretty obvious about Peeper, he only has one eye. He arrived back in 2014 with an injured eye, and ended up needing it removed. He was likely in some pain before due to it. He was adopted out and then returned, his owners weren't able to take care of him for whatever reason. Peeper is very friendly, get along with most other cats.



If you're interested in Peeper, or want to learn more about the other animals up for adoption, contact the Dunn County Humane Society.