7/13: Annual Golf Outing

Chippewa Falls (Chippewa Valley YMCA) -- The Annual Golf Outing is only two weeks away, and we have the details you'll need before you head out.
Join The Chippewa Valley YMCA at Lake Wissota Golf on Thursday, July 27, for a fun-filled day with friends, games, prizes, along with a little golf, all while supporting the Annual/Strong Kids Campaign.
Interested in being a sponsor or registering your team? Contact Jennifer Sherbinow, Executive Director BY EMAIL or call 715.723.2201
