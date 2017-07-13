Celebrate National Macaroni & Cheese Day with an at home recipe

MADISON (WQOW) -- Celebrate National Mac & Cheese Day on Friday, July 14 with a tasty recipe you can make at home.
Noodles & Company is celebrating National Macaroni & Cheese Day by offering guests one, small, complimentary bowl of Wisconsin Mac & Cheese.
Coupons will be distributed via the company’s Facebook page or Noodles.com/MacAndCheeseDay. Guests must present the coupon to a Noodles Ambassador on their phones, or printed, to redeem their free bowl.
Here is a mac & cheese recipe a chef shared with our Madison ABC affiliate:
Mac & Cheese Home Chef Recipe
Cheese Sauce Ingredients:
1 pint cream
6 oz cheese (your choice)
1 T butter
1 T flour Salt & pepper to taste
Cheese Sauce Preparation:
Mix the butter and flour together in your hand and set aside.
Bring the milk or cream to a low simmer in a thick bottomed pot.
Add the butter/ flour blend.
Stir with a whisk until smooth and slightly thickened (about 5 minutes).
Add the cheese and whisk until smooth.
Season to taste.
