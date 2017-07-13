Celebrate National Macaroni & Cheese Day with an at home recipe

MADISON (WQOW) -- Celebrate National Mac & Cheese Day on Friday, July 14 with a tasty recipe you can make at home.

Noodles & Company is celebrating National Macaroni & Cheese Day by offering guests one, small, complimentary bowl of Wisconsin Mac & Cheese.

Coupons will be distributed via the company’s Facebook page or Noodles.com/MacAndCheeseDay. Guests must present the coupon to a Noodles Ambassador on their phones, or printed, to redeem their free bowl.

Here is a mac & cheese recipe a chef shared with our Madison ABC affiliate:

Mac & Cheese Home Chef Recipe

Cheese Sauce Ingredients:

1 pint cream

6 oz cheese (your choice)

1 T butter

1 T flour Salt & pepper to taste

Cheese Sauce Preparation:

Mix the butter and flour together in your hand and set aside.

Bring the milk or cream to a low simmer in a thick bottomed pot.

Add the butter/ flour blend.

Stir with a whisk until smooth and slightly thickened (about 5 minutes).

Add the cheese and whisk until smooth.

Season to taste.