Verizon data leaked online

Verizon has confirmed the personal information of 6 million customers was recently leaked online.

A cyber-security company named "Upguard" uncovered the issue. They said it was caused by "human error".

Upguard alerted Verizon on June 13, but the security hole was not closed until June 22.

Verizon said no loss or theft of customer information occurred.

Still, Upguard advises Verizon customers to update their pin codes and never use the same one twice.