ALERT: Big Falls County Park wading area closed due to high bacteria levels

Eau Claire County (WQOW) - An update to pass along about a wading area closure in Eau Claire County.

On Wednesday, the Eau Claire City-County Health Department said Big Falls County Park wading area is closed due to unsafe bacteria levels.

However, it said Lake Altoona, Lake Eau Claire and Coon Fork Lake beaches are open and are currently within acceptable standards for swimming.

Health officials said they will retest the waters on Wednesday and inform the public when bacteria levels are within safe health standards.

Posted Aug. 16, 2017:

Eau Claire County (WQOW) - An update to pass along about beach closings in Eau Claire County.

Staff with the Eau Claire City-County Health Department said Lake Altoona beach and Riverview beach are still closed as of Wednesday afternoon after high levels of bacteria were detected in the waters.

Health officials plan to retest the waters and will update the public when more information becomes available.

They said Big Falls, Half Moon, Lake Eau Claire and Coon Fork beaches and wading areas are open and currently within acceptable standards for swimming.

Posted Aug. 1, 2017 at 9:47 a.m.:

Eau Claire County (WQOW) - A popular beach in Eau Claire County is closed after health officials found high bacteria levels in the water.

According to a press release from the Eau Claire County Parks and Forest Department on Tuesday, Lake Altoona beach is closed due to unsafe bacteria levels.

Eau Claire city-county health officials said Big Falls, Lake Eau Claire and Coon Fork beaches and wading areas are open and currently within acceptable standards for swimming.

Health officials said they will retest the waters at Lake Altoona beach on Tuesday and will inform the public when when bacteria levels are within acceptable health standards.

Half Moon Beach reopened.

Altoona Beach remains closed.

Riverview Beach has also been closed. An update will be... https://t.co/iI39BKug8n — EC Health Dept (@echealthdept) August 2, 2017

Posted July 25, 2017:

Eau Claire County (WQOW) - Eau Claire City-County health officials tweeted Tuesday morning that Half Moon Beach is closed. All other beaches are open for swimming and water activities.

Half Moon Beach Closed. Check back tomorrow for updates. All other beaches are open for swimming and water... https://t.co/83axwIxg0w — EC Health Dept (@echealthdept) July 25, 2017

Posted July 19, 2017 at 12:13 p.m.:

Eau Claire County (WQOW) - Hot weather may call for a dip in the water, and thankfully, all Eau Claire County beaches have reopened just in time.

Eau Claire County health and park officials said Big Falls wading area reopened Wednesday after being closed for nearly a week due to high bacteria levels.

The Eau Claire City-County Health Department retested the water at Big Falls wading area and said the water is now within acceptable health standards.

News 18 reported Tuesday when three area beaches reopened after being closed due to high bacteria levels, including Half Moon, Lake Eau Claire and Coon Fork. Lake Altoona reopened on Friday, July 14.

Posted July 18, 2017 at 11:18 a.m.:

Eau Claire County (WQOW) - If you're planning to take a trip to the beach on Tuesday, you're in luck!

The Eau Claire City-County Health Department said three beaches that closed last week have now reopened, including Half Moon, Lake Eau Claire and Coon Fork beaches. News 18 previously reported Lake Altoona beach reopened on Friday, July 14 after being closed due to high bacteria levels.

Health officials said in a tweet, Big Falls wading area is still closed at this time; it's been closed since July 13 due to unsafe bacteria levels in the water.

Health officials will inform the public when bacteria levels are within acceptable health standards to reopen Big Falls wading area.

Half Moon, Lake Eau Claire and Coon Fork Beaches Reopened: Note that Big Falls beach is still closed. Check back... https://t.co/9JCHO3pKoJ — EC Health Dept (@echealthdept) July 18, 2017

Posted July 14, 2017 (11:22 a.m.):

Eau Claire County (WQOW) - While one beach reopens, another two have joined the list of beach closures in Eau Claire County.

According to a press release from the Eau Claire County Parks & Forest Department, Lake Altoona beach has reopened; it was closed Thursday due to unsafe bacteria levels. Bacteria levels at Lake Altoona beach are within acceptable health standards.

But, some other beaches in Eau Claire County haven't been so lucky. Health and park officials said Lake Eau Claire and Coon Fork beaches are closed due to high bacteria levels. Big Falls has been closed since Thursday.

Health officials will retest the areas on Friday and will inform the public when bacteria levels are within acceptable health standards.

Posted July 13, 2017 at 11:17 a.m.:

Eau Claire (WQOW) - If you were hoping to spend some time at the beach today, you may want to be aware of some beach closures in the Eau Claire County area.

Health and park officials said Lake Altoona Park beach and Big Falls Park wading area both have unsafe bacteria levels and will be closed immediately.

However, Lake Eau Claire and Coon Fork Park beaches are still open and within acceptable standards for swimming.

On Thursday, the Eau Claire City-County Health Department will retest the water at Lake Altoona Park beach and Big Falls wading area. The Eau Claire County Parks and Forest Department will inform the public when bacteria levels are within acceptable health standards.