CLOSED: Big Falls, Lake Altoona beaches closed

Eau Claire (WQOW) - If you were hoping to spend some time at the beach today, you may want to be aware of some beach closures in the Eau Claire County area.

Health and park officials said Lake Altoona Park beach and Big Falls Park wading area both have unsafe bacteria levels and will be closed immediately.

However, Lake Eau Claire and Coon Fork Park beaches are still open and within acceptable standards for swimming.

On Thursday, the Eau Claire City-County Health Department will retest the water at Lake Altoona Park beach and Big Falls wading area. The Eau Claire County Parks and Forest Department will inform the public when bacteria levels are within acceptable health standards.