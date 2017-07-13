Survey: 4 in 10 US adults have experienced online harassment

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has attended a concert replete with pop music and thunderous applause to fete the successful launch of his country's first intercontinental ballistic missile

A U.S. official says that an active duty Army soldier has been arrested by the FBI in Hawaii on terrorism charges

The United States' top diplomat has sealed a deal to intensify Qatar's counterterrorism efforts, tackling a central issue in the spat pitting the besieged Gulf nation against four other American allies lined up against it

Newly released emails show Donald Trump Jr. eagerly accepted help from what was described to him as a Russian government effort to aid his father's campaign with damaging information about Hillary Clinton

Disclosing a series of emails, President Donald Trump's eldest son revealed he was eager to hear damaging information about Hillary Clinton from the Russian government

Breaking with the president, the lawyer Donald Trump picked to lead the FBI declared Wednesday that he does not believe a special counsel investigation into possible coordination between Russia and the Trump presidential campaign is a "witch hunt."

Police have released cruiser and body cam video of Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Adolphus Washington's arrest in Ohio on a weapons charge

President Donald Trump arrived in Paris Thursday hoping to convince wary European allies that the door to working closely with his administration is not closed, despite diverging policy views on a number of key issues

Authorities say they're investigating after videos surfaced showing the collision between a skater and a San Francisco officer breaking up a competition may not have been accidental.

A federal appeals court has overturned the conviction of former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver, but prosecutors say they'll retry him

Two key players in the Republican and Democratic parties in Nevada are teaming up to host a clean-energy talk as the White House abandons a worldwide agreement to curb climate change and states are moving to the forefront of the fight.

President Donald Trump has intervened to allow a group of Afghan girls into the country to participate in a robotics competition.

A plan to extend one of California's key climate change initiatives is scheduled to go before state legislative committees on Thursday.

Former university researcher says on appeal that evidence wasn't enough to convict him of the cyanide-poisoning death of his wife.

The House is set to consider banning gender transition surgeries for U.S. military troops.

An Irish novelist, journalist and essayist has been named the winner of a lifetime achievement award that celebrates the power of literature to foster peace, social justice and global understanding.

Moon dust collected by Neil Armstrong during the first lunar landing is being sold at a New York auction.

A county prosecutor in Iowa who was sued for threatening to charge a 14-year-old girl with sexual exploitation of a minor for sending suggestive photos of herself to a boy has agreed to drop the case.

President Donald Trump arrived in Paris Thursday hoping to convince wary European allies that the door to working closely with his administration is not closed, despite diverging policy views on a number of key issues.

By BARBARA ORTUTAY

AP Technology Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - A new survey says a whopping 41 percent of U.S. adults have experienced online harassment, ranging from offensive name-calling to stalking and sexual harassment.

That's up from 35 percent in 2014.

The Pew Research Center said Tuesday that 66 percent of respondents have witnessed other people being harassed. While some people's experiences could be "shrugged off" as a nuisance, Pew said, some 18 percent said they were subjected to "severe" forms of harassment. This included physical threats, stalking and harassment over a sustained period.

The vitriol of the 2016 presidential election has brought the issue to the forefront for many people. In fact, 14 percent of respondents said they have been harassed online specifically because of their political views.

Twitter and other online companies have promised to crack down on abuse.

On Monday, for example, Twitter introduced new controls aimed at curbing harassment, or at least preventing the targets of abuse from seeing what is said about them. Now, users can disable notifications when someone they don't know tweets about them. Still, this doesn't necessarily remove the abuse from Twitter; it just hides it from those who are targeted.

Pew's report called social media an "especially fertile ground" for online harassment and found that 79 percent of respondents think online services have a "duty" to step in when abuse occurs on their platforms.

