Crews put out barn fire in Chippewa County

Chippewa County (WQOW) - Area crews put out a fire early Thursday morning in the Town of Wheaton.

According to a press release, the Chippewa Fire District responded to a report of a storage barn fire on the 6000 block of Trunk F.

Authorities said they saw heavy, black smoke coming from the building. Upon entering, they said fire had spread from a hay thrasher to the barn rafters. Crews had to back out of the storage barn to ensure their safety.

They said the property owner was not present at the time.

Fire officials said the fire is not considered suspicious at this time. The case remains under investigation.