Eau Claire player holds $50K Powerball ticket

Eau Claire (WQOW) - One lucky winner is holding a $50,000 winning Powerball ticket.

According to a press release, the winning Powerball ticket was purchased at Gordy's County Market, located at 3310 East Hamilton Ave. in Eau Claire.

The Powerball ticket from Wednesday's (July 12) drawing matched four out of five numbers: 1, 2, 18, 23, 61 with a Powerball of 9. The Power Play number was 2.

The Wisconsin Lottery Department of Revenue said the winner has 180 days from the drawing to claim their prize.

The next Powerball drawing will be Saturday, July 15. The estimated jackpot is $172 million ($106.4 million cash).