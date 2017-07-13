WIAA associate director Deb Hauser to retire following 2017-'18 season

WIAA Associate Director Deb Hauser, one of the organization's top officials, plans to retire following the 2017-'18 athletic year, the WIAA announced Thursday.

Hauser has worked with the WIAA for 25 years. Throughout her career, she oversaw state tournaments for golf, soccer, tennis, swimming and diving, and most recently basketball.

"She has been a leading advocate for girls participation in sports and expanded sport opportunities for boys and girls, as well as a significant contributor in establishing association policies and regulations throughout her career," the WIAA said in a press release sent out early Thursday afternoon. "Her belief in the benefits achieved through participation in high school sports guided her through her 40-year career in high school sports and education."

One of of Hauser's most recent accomplishments was the expansion of basketball from four divisions. She also coordinated the change of venues for the girls basketball state tournament, which moved from Madison to the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon in 2012, and is currently overseeing the addition of the shot clock to the game which will take effect in the 2019-'20 school year.

In 2007, she received the National Federation of High School Sports (NFHS) Citation, which is regared as one of the highest achievements in high school activities.