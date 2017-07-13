Chippewa Valley volunteers sew pillows for children in need

Women of the Chippewa Valley gathered in Altoona on Thursday to make something special for kids in need.

The Junior League of Eau Claire teamed up with 'Stitch Supply Company' in Altoona to sew reading pillows; pillows with a big pocket in the front to hold a book.

While Stitch Supply Co. donated their space and fabric, many community members donated their fabric and time as well. All members of the community were welcome to join, no sewing experience necessary.

The owner of Stitch Supply said they love hosting events in their space where they can combine crafting with ways to help the community. The pillows will be donated to the Child Advocacy Center, which is a place that houses children who may have been abused in the Chippewa valley.

"The Child Advocacy Center, last year they said that they processed over 300 children, it's a safe place for children in the Chippewa Valley area," ?Leslie Lyons, a member of the Junior League, told News 18. "And for each child they try to donate a stuffed animal and book, and so we thought that these reading pillows would be a great thing to go along with their program.”



The group started sewing at ten in the morning and working until seven at night.



If you weren't able to make it to the event and still want to help out, you can make donations on their website or create your own reading pillow and send it to the Junior League women.