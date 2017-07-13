Officers use donated bikes to interact with community at NWSF

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - As you make your way into the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds, you are likely to see your fair share of police officers. However, they aren't there to give you a ticket for a violation.



Instead, they are there to give your child a ticket for a chance to win a free bike. This year, there are 66 bikes with a total value of about $4,100 being given away by local law enforcement, thanks to community and business donations.



Police said this allows them to have a positive interaction with kids and parents alike.



"This re-establishes those community ties that we need between law enforcement and patrons in our society," said State Trooper Al Christian. "We don't get those positive contacts as often as we'd like."



Drawings are held every day of the fair at 3 p.m. Most of the bikes will be given away Friday and Saturday.

