Mayo Clinic Health System launches Epic medical records system

Mayo Clinic Health System is launching a new system for its patient records. It's a program officials said will improve health care.

The program, Epic was implemented at Eau Claire's Mayo Clinic Health System during the past weekend. Epic is a one billion dollar computer program.

Essentially the new system helps providers communicate more effectively and efficiently with one another. For example, if a patient lives in Eau Claire but is on vacation in Florida and becomes sick, the doctor in Florida will be able to look up the patient's medical history. Mayo says the process to switch over to a new program has been in the works for two and a half years, and will be nationwide, but Wisconsin campuses are the first to make the transition.

"All Mayo knowledge will be available to all Mayo providers through a standard electronic medical record and that every one of our clinical work flows has been looked at to make that as a optimal as best as possible. So the ultimate goal of this is to continue to provide the best care that we can at all Mayo sites," Regional vice president of northwest Wisconsin, Dr. Richard Helmers, M.D. said.

Mayo Clinic Health System providers in Eau Claire are adapting to the new system and hope to have everything running smoothly within the next two weeks.

Dr. Helmers said he appreciates patients having patience at their visit during the next week while providers transfer to the new program, as some patients are seeing longer wait times.

Sacred Heart Hospital launched the same Epic System in February.

Mayo Clinic Health System says Minnesota sites will switch to the new system in November, except for Rochester, which will switch in 2018 along with the Florida and Arizona sites.