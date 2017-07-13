Medical professional gives needle disposal recommendations

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Keeping yourself safe, while cleaning up another person's mess, should be your first priority. That warning from a nurse comes after a Chippewa Falls woman said she found a needle on the ground and wasn't sure how to dispose of it.



Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk told News 18 needles are commonly found in the area, so the sheriff's department won't normally respond to a call of a person who finds a needle on public property, unless they believe it is tied to a drug situation.



Marcia Danzinger, a nurse at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital said if you find a needle, you should put it in a hard plastic container, like a water bottle, to avoid getting poked and take it to needle disposal container which are often located at gas stations and department stores.



"The most important thing is to use caution," Danzinger said. "There is always a chance of being punctured by the needle and you could be exposed to a blood-born pathogen such as HIV, Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C. So, if you are going to pick up a needle to dispose of it be very, very careful so you don't puncture yourself."



If you have a medical condition where you use needles frequently, like diabetes, there are safe containers available for you to dispose of the needles. You can contact your medical provider for more information.

