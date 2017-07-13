Elk Mound dairy farm shows how happy cows can make more milk

Elk Mound (WQOW)- A healthy life is a happy life, but a happy cow can be a happy wallet.

A study done by the University of Wisconsin shows that keeping dairy cows 'udderly' content can lead to those cows producing more milk. For Five Star Diary in Elk Mound, that's leading to a few farm upgrades.

"We've added sprinklers, we've added foggers and a lot of fans," said Five Star Dairy owner Lee Jensen.

The 1,100 head dairy farm has spent the last few years creating better ventilation in the barns and better lighting.

"It's called long day lighting, so if the barns are too dark too much of the day, you know how in the winter you get more tired when it's dark a lot? Well it kind of has that effect on the cows. They just don't feel as inspired, probably be a way to put it, just like the sun affects us," Jensen said.

The cows at Five Star Dairy produce about 10 gallons of milk per day, which is close to one gallon more than cows at the facility were producing about ten years ago.

"The number of cows in the state of Wisconsin, the number keeps decreasing and the milk produced keeps increasing, and it's because of these types of things," Jensen said.

Five Star Dairy said it can be attributed to a number of different reasons, like better breeding and nutrition as well as living stress free.

The farm spent about $200,000 on a what's called AI-24. It's a band that is worn around the cow's neck which reads hormone levels and can sense when the cows are in distress. The band syncs up with the farm's computers every fifteen minutes. But while the cows seem to be in good moods, it's a job that never slows down.

"Cows are telling us everyday how they feel. You need to read their language," Jensen said.

News 18 spoke with the Chippewa County Extension office agriculture staff who said many of the dairy farms around the Chippewa Valley take extra measures to keep their cows happy. Five Star Dairy said not only does it help produce more milk, but also produces better quality milk.