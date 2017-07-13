New bill proposed to legalize marijuana in Wisconsin

Madison (WKOW) -- A state representative from Madison had introduced new legislation to legalize medicinal and recreational marijuana in Wisconsin.

Rep. Melissa Sargent (D-Madison) says the bill is about legalizing opportunity and prosperity. She says the bill will help create new jobs and stimulate the economy.

"We're looking at the creation of over ten thousand jobs, tens of thousands of jobs potentially in the state of Wisconsin," said Sargent.

This proposal marks the third time a bill to legalize marijuana has been introduced in the Wisconsin State Legislature since Sargent introduced the first bill during the 2013-2014 legislative session.

The bill introduced today includes several changes from legalization bills introduced during previous sessions. Some of those changes include providing employment and benefit protections for marijuana users, requiring insurance coverage for medicinal marijuana for terminal illnesses, and incorporating marijuana into current alcohol and tobacco educational curricula in schools.

The bill also treats marijuana as an agricultural product, requiring the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection to conduct periodic inspections and to promote best practices for producing, harvesting, and packaging.