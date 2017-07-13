American Legion Baseball - Thursday

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

19U Central Wisconsin Classic



EAU CLAIRE 9

PLOVER 0



Friday:

12:30 P.M., Eau Claire vs. Green Bay Shockers

5:30 P.M., Eau Claire vs. Green Bay Southwest





17U Holmen Regional



HUDSON 5

EAU CLAIRE 17, F-5 INN.



CHIPPEWA FALLS 7

HOLMEN 17, F-5 IN.



Friday:

11:00 A.M., Hudson vs. Chippewa Falls

2:00 P.M., Eau Claire vs. Holmen

5:00 P.M., Hudson/Chippewa Falls winner vs. Eau Claire/Holmen loser