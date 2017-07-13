American Legion Baseball - Thursday

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
19U Central Wisconsin Classic
EAU CLAIRE 9
PLOVER 0
Friday:
12:30 P.M., Eau Claire vs. Green Bay Shockers
5:30 P.M., Eau Claire vs. Green Bay Southwest
17U Holmen Regional
HUDSON 5
EAU CLAIRE 17, F-5 INN.
CHIPPEWA FALLS 7
HOLMEN 17, F-5 IN.
Friday:
11:00 A.M., Hudson vs. Chippewa Falls
2:00 P.M., Eau Claire vs. Holmen
5:00 P.M., Hudson/Chippewa Falls winner vs. Eau Claire/Holmen loser
Can't Find Something?
WQOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.