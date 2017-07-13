American Legion Baseball - Thursday - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

American Legion Baseball - Thursday

Posted:
By Bob Bradovich, Sports Director
Biography

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
19U Central Wisconsin Classic

EAU CLAIRE   9
PLOVER   0

Friday:
12:30 P.M., Eau Claire vs. Green Bay Shockers
5:30 P.M., Eau Claire vs. Green Bay Southwest

 

17U Holmen Regional

HUDSON   5
EAU CLAIRE   17, F-5 INN.

CHIPPEWA FALLS   7
HOLMEN   17, F-5 IN.

Friday:
11:00 A.M., Hudson vs. Chippewa Falls
2:00 P.M., Eau Claire vs. Holmen
5:00 P.M., Hudson/Chippewa Falls winner vs. Eau Claire/Holmen loser

