NWL Thursday: Rox 5, Express 4

By Bob Bradovich, Sports Director
St. Cloud (WQOW) -- The trend of one-run losses continues for the Express, as St. Cloud edges Eau Claire, 5-4, on a 9th-inning RBI by Drew Avans off Eau Claire reliever Jake Sommers .

It's the sixth time in nine second-half games that an Express game has been decided by one run.  Eau Claire has now dropped four of those games.

The Rox led 3-0 in the fourth when the Express rallied with the bases loaded.   Rudy Rott's base hit brought home Matt Duce, then Scott Ogrin and Justin Evans scored on a throwing error.  After St. Cloud took the lead with a run in the fifth, Duce delivered a ground ball down the first base line to score Zach Ashford.  

Eau Claire and St. Cloud are set to meet again, Friday, 7:05 P.M., at Joe Faber Field. 

 

