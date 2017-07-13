NWL Thursday: Rox 5, Express 4

St. Cloud (WQOW) -- The trend of one-run losses continues for the Express, as St. Cloud edges Eau Claire, 5-4, on a 9th-inning RBI by Drew Avans off Eau Claire reliever Jake Sommers .



It's the sixth time in nine second-half games that an Express game has been decided by one run. Eau Claire has now dropped four of those games.



The Rox led 3-0 in the fourth when the Express rallied with the bases loaded. Rudy Rott's base hit brought home Matt Duce, then Scott Ogrin and Justin Evans scored on a throwing error. After St. Cloud took the lead with a run in the fifth, Duce delivered a ground ball down the first base line to score Zach Ashford.

Eau Claire and St. Cloud are set to meet again, Friday, 7:05 P.M., at Joe Faber Field.



