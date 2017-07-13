UW researcher looking for answers on Russian "microtargeting" of US voters

Madison (WKOW) -- As U.S. Department of Justice Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller looks into whether President Trump's campaign assisted Russia in targeting Wisconsin voters with fake news last year, a UW-Madison researcher is working to determine just how often Russia was placing such phony stories here.

McClatchy News Service was first to report on Wednesday that sources close to the Mueller investigation say the special prosecutor wants to know if Trump's digital team - led by Jared Kushner - identified swing voters in key precincts to help Russia sway them away from Hillary Clinton via social media in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

The practice Russia allegedly engaged in is known as "microtargeting."

"Microtargeting is like a holy grail, primarily because they can target swing voters with very specific messages these people are interested in," said Dr. Young Mei Kim, a UW Journalism professor who is on the verge of finishing a nationwide research project on the subject.

Professor Kim told 27 News that groups who seek to microtarget specific voters start by surveying just a few thousand people.

"They ask an array of questions of their interests and that includes not just political behavior, but also their consumption behavior or anything you want to know," said Dr. Kim.

Data crunching is the next step according to Dr. Kim - looking for people online with similar behaviors or interests to those surveyed - and targeting messages that might make them think twice about voting for a specific candidate.

"If they successfully identify them and then spread fake news - attacking Hillary (for example) - then these people might not turn out," said Dr. Kim.

Wisconsin voter turnout for November 2016 was just 66 percent, a 20 year-low for presidential elections.

Rep. Rob Hutton (R-Brookfield) believes it is in everyone's interest to find out exactly how the Russians microtargeted voters in an attempt to influence their behavior.



"And I think it just continues to remind us - regardless of where the Mueller investigation goes - that Russia is not an ally," said Rep. Hutton. "It's somebody that we should be very concerned about and we need to be very cautious about how they look to engage in or influence anything going on in the US."

Dr. Kim could have answers on just how much microtargeting Russia was doing in a few months.

Her research team is analyzing approximately 87 million messages collected from the computers of about 1,000 volunteers across the country, who agreed to let her install tracking software that identified and pulled those messages to a research server.

"And we combined (data) with the surveys of those individuals to see who was getting what kind of messages and by whom," said Dr. Kim.

That final data should give a clearer picture of just how much influence Russia attempted to have in our election, but Dr. Kim said it won't show whether the Trump team was involved.

She'll leave that part to Robert Mueller.