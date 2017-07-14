MUST SEE: Man gets stuck inside ATM for hours

(WQOW) -- Friday's Must See Moment may seem a bit surreal.
A contractor in Texas actually got himself stuck inside an ATM! Ironically, he was there to fix a door lock, but he got trapped inside the room that hold the machine, without his phone! So he started slipping written messages for help to customers on the outside. Eventually it worked and he was rescued within a couple hours.
