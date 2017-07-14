7/14: "Kid Director for a Day"

Eau Claire (Children's Museum of Eau Claire) -- Calling all future leaders! Experience life behind-the-scenes at the Children's Museum of Eau Claire through the Kid Director for a Day program!
Applicants must:
To apply, create a brief video explaining why YOU want to be the next Kid Director a Day! Send your video HERE.
Kid Director Sample Schedule:
Ready to call the shots? Here's a sneak peek at your first day on the job. One grown-up of your choice will be invited to join you on your behind-the-scenes adventure!
Can't Find Something?
WQOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.