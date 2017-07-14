7/14: "Kid Director for a Day"

Eau Claire (Children's Museum of Eau Claire) -- Calling all future leaders! Experience life behind-the-scenes at the Children's Museum of Eau Claire through the Kid Director for a Day program!

Applicants must:

Have leadership potential

LOVE the Children's Museum!

Be available on a Tuesday morning

Be a current or former Museum member

Currently be in Kindergarten-5th grade

Ready and excited for an exclusive VIP experience!

To apply, create a brief video explaining why YOU want to be the next Kid Director a Day! Send your video HERE.

Kid Director Sample Schedule:

Ready to call the shots? Here's a sneak peek at your first day on the job. One grown-up of your choice will be invited to join you on your behind-the-scenes adventure!