7/14: "Kid Director for a Day"

Eau Claire (Children's Museum of Eau Claire) -- Calling all future leaders! Experience life behind-the-scenes at the Children's Museum of Eau Claire through the Kid Director for a Day program!

Applicants must:

  • Have leadership potential
  • LOVE the Children's Museum!
  • Be available on a Tuesday morning
  • Be a current or former Museum member
  • Currently be in Kindergarten-5th grade
  • Ready and excited for an exclusive VIP experience!

To apply, create a brief video explaining why YOU want to be the next Kid Director a Day! Send your video HERE.

Kid Director Sample Schedule:

Ready to call the shots? Here's a sneak peek at your first day on the job. One grown-up of your choice will be invited to join you on your behind-the-scenes adventure! 

  • Leadership 101: See a Board Meeting 
  • Behind the Scenes: Opening the Museum 
  • Morning Meeting: Huddle Up with the Staff 
  • Unlock the Doors: Open for Business 
  • Marketing: Hello Stamps + Promote the Vote 
  • Behind the Scenes: Where No Kid Has Gone Before 
  • Serious Business: Budget Trivia + Number Wall
  • Playology: Assist with the Program of the Day 
  • Lunch with the Leadership: Pizza Plus style! 
  • Clock Out: Whew! 
     
