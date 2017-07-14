3 dead, 1 injured in Dunn Co. Crash

Dunn Co. (News Release) -- The Wisconsin State Patrol responded to a two vehicle crash Thursday night, that resulted in three fatalities and one severe injury.

According to a press release from the state patrol, the two car crash occurred at 5:44 p.m. on I-94, near Mile Post 37 near Knapp.

According to the release, a driver of a black car was driving westbound, at a high rate of speed, in the eastbound lanes. That car then collided head-on with a gray car. All three occupants of the gray car died in the crash. The diver of the black car was airlifted to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The victims are not being identified at this time, pending family notification.

The crash remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.