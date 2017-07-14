LATEST: 1 person remains hospitalized after fatal head-on crash in Dunn Co.

Dunn County (WQOW) - Three people are dead and one person was seriously injured after a crash in Dunn County on Thursday.

The Wisconsin State Patrol said the person driving the wrong way remains hospitalized. It happened Thursday night around 6 p.m. near Knapp.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the driver of a black car was driving westbound at a high rate of speed in the eastbound lanes of I-94 near mile marker 37.

Authorities said the car then crashed head-on with a gray vehicle, which then caught fire.

All three occupants of the gray car were pronounced dead at the scene.

The names of the victims of that crash are being withheld until their families are notified.

Posted on July 14, 2017 at 6:01 a.m.:

