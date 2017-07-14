WXOW Part-Time Sports/News Videographer

WXOW, the Emmy-award-winning ABC affiliate in La Crosse, Wisconsin, is looking for a videographer to shoot and edit local sports and news for our daily newscasts and website.
Candidates must have experience shooting and editing video to professional standards and a basic knowledge of journalism.
Approximately 20 hours per week, including nights and weekends.
Send resume and a link to your reel to:
Scott Emerich
Sports Director semerich@wxow.com
WXOW is an EOE-M/F/D/V
