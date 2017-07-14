Sex offender to be released in Eau Claire

Eau Claire (WQOW) - A sex offender will be released in Eau Claire in late July.

According to a press release from the Eau Claire Police Department, Dale L. Zingshiem will be released from prison on July 25. Police said he will reside in the 3700 block of Seymour Road in Eau Claire.

Authorities said Zingshiem was convicted in Eau Claire County of child enticement on July 5.

Officials said he will be a lifetime registered sex offender, have lifetime GPS monitoring, must not have contact with juveniles unless with a chaperone, no use of the internet or electronic devices capable of accessing the internet, no use of alcohol or entering taverns and only allowed to leave the residence between the hours of 8:00 a.m.-2 p.m.

RELATED: Sex offender to be released in Rice Lake