Wisconsin men sentenced for stealing diapers from charity - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Wisconsin men sentenced for stealing diapers from charity

Posted:

OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) -- Two men accused of stealing 100,000 diapers from a charity in Wisconsin have been sentenced to jail time.

WLUK-TV (http://bit.ly/2v030Ba ) reports that Jason Havel was sentenced Thursday to nine months in jail. His co-defendant, John Forbes, was given the same sentence in June.

The two men also must pay a total of about $30,000 in restitution.

Police in Fox Crossing said the men stole the diapers from a charity that provides goods to needy families. The thefts occurred at a warehouse in January and February. Authorities said the men hoped to make money off the stolen goods.

Fox Crossing is about 100 miles (160 kilometers) northwest of Milwaukee.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.