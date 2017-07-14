Eau Claire, Milton men rescued from Rock Co. lake

Rock County (WQOW) - Two men, including one from Eau Claire, were rescued in a Rock County lake late Thursday night.

According to a press release, authorities responded to a water search for two people after receiving a call about a watercraft that flipped over on Lake Koshkonong shortly after 9 p.m on Thursday.

Authorities said Thomas Johnson, 46, from Milton, was found with the watercraft. They said Codi Young, 28, from Eau Claire, was found shortly before 10 p.m.

Authorities said neither were injured, and they were wearing life jackets. They said both Johnson and Young were under the influence of alcohol, but Johnson was found to be under the legal limit to operate the boat.

The Rock County Sheriff's Department said Johnson will be issued citations for reckless operation of a personal watercraft and operating a personal watercraft after sunset. Authorities said Young was taken into custody for a probation violation and held at the Rock County Jail.