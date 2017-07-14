Sex offender to be released in Rice Lake - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Sex offender to be released in Rice Lake

Posted:
By Jesse Yang, Internet Director
Rice Lake (WQOW) - A sex offender will soon be released into the Rice Lake community.

According to a press release from the Rice Lake Police Department, Stewart R. Eagleman Jr., 38, will be released from prison on July 18. Authorities said Eagleman Jr. will reside at 518 N. Main St. in Rice Lake.

Officials said Eagleman Jr. was convicted of second degree sexual assault of a child and will be placed on GPS monitoring. He will remain on intensive supervision by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections until 2024.

Authorities said Eagleman Jr. will not be allowed to have unsupervised contact with individuals under the age of 18, cannot be in places frequented by children, cannot use drugs or alcohol and must be on lifetime GPS monitoring.

