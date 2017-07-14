It's "Free Tea Friday" at Starbucks

(ABC) - Starbucks has dubbed Friday "Free Tea Friday" and will be giving away 12-ounce servings of its new Teavana shaken iced tea infusions from 1 to 2 pm.
The new flavors, pineapple black tea, peach citrus white tea and strawberry green tea, will be available year round.
The drinks contain tea, fruit and botanical blends and are slightly sweetened with liquid cane sugar.
