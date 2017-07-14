It's "Free Tea Friday" at Starbucks - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

It's "Free Tea Friday" at Starbucks

Posted:

(ABC) - Starbucks has dubbed Friday "Free Tea Friday" and will be giving away 12-ounce servings of its new Teavana shaken iced tea infusions from 1 to 2 pm.

The new flavors, pineapple black tea, peach citrus white tea and strawberry green tea, will be available year round.

The drinks contain tea, fruit and botanical blends and are slightly sweetened with liquid cane sugar.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.