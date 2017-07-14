Emery Street in Eau Claire under construction

Eau Claire (WQOW) - A road on Eau Claire's east side will soon be under construction.

According to a press release from the City of Eau Claire, construction on Emery Street from Dodge Street to Huebsch Boulevard and Cass Street, from Emery Street to 132 feet North, is scheduled to begin on July 17.

Crews are scheduled to remove the existing existing bituminous surface, removing curb and gutter, removing the concrete driveway approaches, removing sidewalk, water main and services, sanitary sewer and services, storm sewer, grading, graveling, concrete curb and gutter, concrete sidewalk, concrete driveway approaches, bituminous paving, and boulevard restoration.

Crews plan to complete the repair project by Sept. 29.