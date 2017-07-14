7,500 pounds of live slime eels spill on Oregon highway

(CNN) - A truck carrying 7,500 pounds of slime eels overturned Thursday in Oregon, spreading the slimy animals, also known as "hagfish", all over the highway.

Troopers said the truck driver failed to stop when a transportation worker told him to.

The transfer of the weight caused a container full of live eels to fly across the highway and burst open.

That caused a four-car pile up, and left vehicles and the road covered in eels and lots of white, sticky slime.

None of the injuries were considered serious.

Hagfish are considered a delicacy in South Korea, and many Oregon fisheries ship them there live.