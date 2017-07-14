Army Corps extends public comment period for proposed sand storage land

St. Paul, Minn. (WQOW) - Officials are extending the public comment period for a proposal to acquire private land for sand storage that is removed from the Mississippi River.

News 18 previously reported the United States Army Corps of Engineers wants to dredge nearly 11-million cubic yards of sand in the next 40 years. They said acquiring land from five family-owned farms along the Mississippi River will open up the space they need to store that sand.

In a press release from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (St. Paul District), it is extending its public comment period to allow community members to weigh in on its proposed plan.

Officials said the public comment period will remain open through July 28.

Previously, the Army Corps held comment periods extended through June 9, June 23 and July 14.

Questions and comments concerning the proposed project should be directed to Bob Edstrom, Corps project manager (Robert.K.Edstrom@usace.army.mil).

St. Paul District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

Attention: Project Management

180 5th St. E., Suite 700

St. Paul, Minnesota