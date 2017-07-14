Northern Wisconsin State Fair exhibit educates public on bat importance

What animal has wings, lives in a cave and is at the North Wisconsin State Fair this year? Bats!

While most think the night animal is scary, the Organization for Bat Conservation, known as the bat sanctuary, is here to tell you that bats are actually awesome.

The bat sanctuary aims to educate the public on why we need them and break their scary stigma.

Bat sanctuary staff said there are six different types of bats in Wisconsin, each helping the planet one bug at a time. Little bats can eat up to 4,000 bugs in one night, while other big bats help spread fruit seeds around.

Right now, lots of bats are suffering from white-nose syndrome in Wisconsin. This syndrome is found in caves and drives the animals to scratching all their fur off.

Aja Matcato, the programming manager for The Organization for Bat Conservation, said, "Right now, we've lost millions of bats to white-nose syndrome, and so the first part of the conservation effort is to have the conversation about bats. And, there is no better way to have a conversation than to bring this handsome dude out and talk about how important they are. "

The Organization for Bat Conservation booth will be putting on many demonstrations throughout the fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls and showing off many different types of bats.

