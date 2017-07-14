Paddle board yoga growing popular in Eau Claire

Do you want to find your inner zen and feel like you're walking on water?

Stand up paddle board yoga, also known as SUP yoga, may be for you. The newest yoga trend is booming everywhere across the nation, and it's also being taught in Eau Claire.

Yoga instructor and owner of Floating Bliss Up Yoga, Sandy LaValley said paddle board yoga is enjoyable for all.

"I think everyone should try it, it's an amazing feeling and you feel happy inside," LaValley said.

After attending a class in La Crosse in summer of 2016, LaValley decided to buy inflatable paddle boards and started her own business.

Not only does paddle board yoga build confidence, it also teaches participants how to use their body mindfully.

It's a sport open to all ages, as long as you don't mind getting a little wet.

The constant motion of the water adds intensity to yoga practices while participants paddle their way to accomplish challenging yoga poses, which may mean making a splash.

Attendees of the class said it takes some practice at first, because it's a little tricky, but eventually you get the hang of it.

"The hard part is when you have to stay balanced, otherwise you fall in," Katy Coulson said.

Floating Bliss SUP Yoga offers a variety of different classes for all ages throughout the summer months. LaValley has a trailer to transport her paddle boards to and from any waterfront. She said she can accommodate her classes to all of her participants.

For more information on SUP yoga, click here.