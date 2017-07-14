Free shuttle service to offset parking problems for Northern Wisconsin State Fair

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - If you haven't made it out to the Northern Wisconsin State Fair yet, there's still plenty of time. But, don't be surprised to find a big crowd and problems parking.

Fair organizers said they had more than 15,000 people go through the gates Thursday.

And, with all of those people, you might have noticed quite a bit of congestion around the grounds Thursday night with parking lots packed, and some people forced to park blocks and blocks away from the entrances.

Rusty Volk, the executive director for the Northern Wisconsin State Fair, said overcrowded parking is not uncommon, especially with popular music acts, like Clint Black on Thursday night and the Beach Boys on Saturday.

He recommends using the free shuttle service that is available.

They normally have one shuttle going back and forth to downtown Chippewa Falls, but they will double that on Saturday since they are expecting a crowd of 20,000 or more.

"Parking is a concern when you have a large crowd like we had with Clint Black (Thursday) night. Parking gets to be challenging. So please, come early, number one, for the best parking spots, and if it's full, hussle over to the Chippewa Area Ice Arena or the Mason Shoe parking lot. We have shuttles,” Volk said.

There are still about 1,000 general admission tickets left for the Beach Boys concert on Saturday night at $20 each. The price increases to $25 on Saturday.