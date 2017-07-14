Chippewa Valley (WQOW) - An accident on I-94 Thursday night in Dunn County has us asking the question: What should you do if you see a car coming at you on the wrong side of the road?

News 18 spoke with the Wisconsin State Patrol and Wisconsin Department of Transportation for some safety tips.

“You don't expect, when you're traveling on the interstate, or any roadway, that you're going to have a vehicle on-coming into your lane,” said Trooper Les Mlsna, with the Wisconsin State Patrol.

State authorities said despite their best efforts, they can't always stop drivers from going the wrong way.

Wisconsin Department of Transportation officials told News 18 wrong way crashes aren't incredibly common in our area compared to other parts of the state, thanks in part to the way our roads are constructed.

"Up here, we probably only have one or two of these wrong way crashes in a year,” said Greg Helgeson, a traffic safety engineer with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. "We design our curbs and our islands to try to discourage people from making those wrong way turns."

Officials told News 18 most wrong way driving crashes happen at night when it's dark. That's why Mlsna said drivers should follow this rule to keep safe: "At night, stay right”.

"In the case of wrong way drivers that mistakenly get on the interstate, usually they go to the right lane 'cause they think they're on a two-lane roadway and they usually go to that right lane. So if that lane is vacant, obviously we can avoid some of those collisions," Mlsna said.

He said if you ever come across a car driving in the wrong direction, pull over as quickly and safely as possible, then call 911.

"Typically, these drivers do not know they're going the wrong way on the interstate,” Mlsna said.

"We obviously have redundancies built into our signing system to try to prevent wrong way driving,” Helgeson said.

Whether it's an impaired driver, or a confused senior citizen, they said the best way to stay safe is by staying alert.

"We need to stay vigilant, watch what's going on. Because if we can detect a wrong-way driver soon enough, we have a better chance of taking invasive action – getting out of harm's way and then notifying authorities that we observed this conduct,” Mlsna said.

The Wisconsin State Patrol said anyone caught driving in the wrong direction faces a couple hundred dollar fine and could lose points on their license.