Patrick McLain back in EC for Old Abe Golf Outing

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Eau Claire Memorial holds its annual Old Abe Golf Outing, Friday, at Hickory Hills Golf Course, and Memorial alumnus Patrick McLain served as guest speaker.

The Minnesota United goalkeeper was honored to be asked to speak at the event, "It's a huge honor. It's the sort of thing that you might not necessarily think of when you're in high school, but now you appreciate it."

McLain made his Minnesota debut last month, making four saves and allowing four goals to MLS power Sporting Kansas City, but he says playing in that match was a good learning experience.

"One of the biggest things is just getting used to the speed of play, speed of play of thought," McLain explains, "You don't have time to think, you don't have time to do anything except act and react to whatever situation's happening so from that respect, it's awesome because that's the dream. When you're in that sort of situation, nothing else in the world matters, which is awesome."

Minnesota United hosts Atlas FC in an International friendly Saturday night. The Loons return to League play against the Houston Dynamo on Wednesday.