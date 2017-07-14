NWL Friday: Express 5, Rox 0

St. Cloud (WQOW) -- After a pair of close, one-run losses, the Express get back in the win column, taking down the Rox on the road, 5-0.

Eau Claire potent offense struck first in the 3rd, Zach Ashford driving home Justin Evans with an RBI double to left to put the Express up 1-0. It was just the beginning for Ashford, who finished the day with 3 of the team's 13 hits and 2 RBI. Pitcher Gerry Salisbury threw well, striking out 7 St. Cloud batters and only surrendering 4 hits in 8 innings of shutout ball. Scott Ogrin delivered a key, 2-RBI single in the 6th, putting the Express up by the final, 5-run margin.

Eau Claire is back in action on Saturday, starting a series with the Loggers. First pitch is at 6:05 p.m.