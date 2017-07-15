Three Madison Culver's locations packed for murder victim's family fundraiser

Madison (WKOW) -- Three Culver's restaurants in the Madison area are turning tragedy into a way to give back to a murder victim's family.

A fundraiser comes nearly three weeks after Christ Kneubuehl of Twin Lakes died.

Police say two people were robbing the Culver's on Todd Drive last month and forced the 56-year-old contractor to open the safe by using brute force and tools from his truck.

Kneubuehl had a heart attack and police say the suspects didn't allow his co-workers to help or call 911.

Saturday, the Todd Dr, Cottage Grove Rd and McFarland locations gave 100% percent of their take to the family.

"He would not believe this, I'm telling you he was always a doer," Kneubuehl's sister, Tina said. "He left a big hole, but he had a huge personality," she added.

Besides complete strangers, former Culver's employees turned out to help out during the big day.

"It breaks my heart, when I heard about it, I thought 'how can I help?'" Elliot Nelson said as he took orders at the Cottage Grove location.

All funds will help benefit Kneubuehl's four children he leaves behind.