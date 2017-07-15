The Menomonie community celebrates the life of a local hero

The Menominee community came together Saturday to pay tribute to a fallen hero.

Jack Ganzemiller passed away last Sunday, and on Saturday he was honored by family, friends, and his brothers from the Menomonie Fire Department.



Ganzemiller had a long career as a teacher, but also worked as a paid-on-call member of the department for the last 30 years. As he grew older, and his health began to fail, several of his most vivid memories were of his days with the department, as well as the the people he became close with along the journey.

Dozens of people came out to show their appreciation for him, and to share memories of the man that put other people before himself. They said Ganzemiller was beloved and will be missed not only by his family, but by the the entire community.

“He was a person that you could look up to. He always wanted to help. He put family and friends before himself," Menominee Fire Battalion Chief Denny Klass said.

The Ganzemiller family said they were thankful to all of the people who took time out of their day to honor their loved one. They were especially appreciative for the special “last ride” the Menominee Fire Department did as a final tribute.

“Thank you, it's time away from their day to come on Saturday to pay tribute to my father,so just a great honor," his son, Kurt Ganzemiller told News 18.