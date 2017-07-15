Volunteers build new playground for Boys & Girls Club in Eau Cl - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Volunteers build new playground for Boys & Girls Club in Eau Claire

Posted:
By Claire Sarafin, Weekend Anchor, Reporter
Eau Claire (WQOW) -- The Boys & Girls Club of the Greater Chippewa Valley has a new space to play and learn thanks to the community's hard work. 

On Saturday, more than 100 volunteers helped build a new playground next door to the Boys & Girls Club on Oxford Avenue. And they did it in record time -- just about five hours!

The Boys & Girls Club teamed up with UnitedHealthCare and KaBoom! to build the playground that was actually partially designed by the kids

The Club's Director got a bit choked up thanking the volunteers and told them they've made a difference in the lives of hundreds of local kids. 

