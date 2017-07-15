Rock Fest organizers say their 24th year was the best one yet

Cadott, WI (WQOW) -- The heat did not stop hoards of rock-n-roll fans from coming out to Cadott Saturday and listening to their favorite bands at Rock Fest 2017.



The 24th annual summer festival wrapped up Saturday. Organizers said that although they don't have exact attendance numbers at this time, they drew more fans this year than last. And their VIP ticket section also sold out at record pace.



Organizers believe the increased numbers could be attributed to the quality of the lineup.

“We have a lot of variety in the music acts this year. It's something even the artist themselves are commenting on, 'What a great lineup at Rock Fest,'" PR Director Abby Maliszewski told News 18.

They said this year everything went off with out any major problems, excluding some minor weather. Extremely hot temperatures Saturday had festival officials encouraging everyone to stay hydrated, and to go to the misting stations as often as possible.

The fest is set to conclude Saturday night with Rob Zombie.