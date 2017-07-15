NWL Saturday: Loggers 12, Express 4

La Crosse (WQOW) -- The Express offense mustered 4 runs off 10 hits, but couldn't keep pace with the Loggers, as Eau Claire falls, 12-4 in La Crosse.

Early on the Express kept pace, scoring in the top of the first on Zach Ashford's RBI single, then tying the game in the top of the third with Tyrus Greene's 2-RBI single. But Aaron Shortridge couldn't contain the Loggers offense, as La Crosse hit 3 homeruns in the first 4 innings, two in a 4-run 4th inning frame. From there, the Loggers pulled away, sending the Express to their 6th loss of the second half.

Eau Claire returns to La Crosse Sunday afternoon for one more game before the All-Star break. First pitch is at 5:05 P.M.