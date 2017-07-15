Nigel Hayes invited to Knicks Minicamp

New York (WQOW) -- The NBA Summer League is winding down, and a former Badger managed to make his mark.

Nigel Hayes has been invited to the New York Knicks' Rookie Minicamp after some solid performances. Hayes averaged 5 points and 5 rebounds in 5 contests with the Knicks this summer, and says he's hoping to bust into an NBA roster.



"Summer league went pretty well for me. I played pretty well the last two games, I'm leaving for New York," Hayes says, "I'll be there for two weeks with a chance to make the roster and be part of the team. It's something I always told my family, even thought I didn't get drafted, with my hard work and dedication, the way I can play and what I can show, things will always work out. It's starting to happen right now."