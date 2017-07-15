Happy ending for Eau Claire boy whose bike was stolen

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- There's a number of reasons people are proud to be a part of the Eau Claire community and on Saturday a little boy saw first hand the most important reason of all; our city's caring nature.



Heather Hedges shared surveillance video on social media of a man stealing her foster son's bike from their driveway in broad daylight. She asked for the community's help identifying the thief, and before long the Eau Claire Police Department ID'd the suspect as Brandon Judge and arrested him.



The story has an even happier ending, because on Saturday the little boy got a brand new bike. Hedges said a woman was so touched by their story, she decided to help. The women met up on Saturday morning, and the kind stranger delivered the bike.



Hedges shared a video with News 18 of her foster son on his new bike, expressing his thanks to the community.



"Hi you guys! This is my new bike. I just wanted to say thank you everyone, in the community who helped catch the guy," the little boy said in the video. "And I also -- well thanks the lady, who got me this new bike. So I just wanted to say that. ADIOS!"