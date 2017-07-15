Luke Kunin impresses at Wild Development Camp

Minneapolis (WQOW) -- Another former Badger making the transition to the pros is last season's team captain Luke Kunin.

The 19-year old first round pick officially signed with the Wild in March, and will start his entry-level contract. Kunin was impressive this past week at Minnesota's Development Camp, showing he might be able to break into the roster sooner rather than later.

"You've just got to keep climbing the mountain, getting better every day and just do the things they tell you," Kunin explains, "I'm always trying to get better at all areas, but especially while I play, getting stronger, getting pucks on the wall, taking them to the net, kind of the cycle game that Minnesota likes to play."

Minnesota begins their Preseason schedule on September 18th against the Jets.