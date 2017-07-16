EC Legion wraps up regular season, sets sights on Regionals

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- The Eau Claire Legion baseball team wrapped up their regular season in Plover yesterday, topping Sheboygan in their final game of the Central Wisconsin Classic, 14-4 in 5 innings. That win concluded a perfect 4-0 weekend for Team Pizza Hut heading into Regional action.

Over those four games, Eau Claire outscored their opponents, 34-13, en route to their third tournament win this season. Post 53 ends the regular season 20-3, and Manager Mark Faanes says he's confident with where the team is, "Our guys played well, we won four games over the weekend and I think we're ready for tournament play."

Infielder/Pitcher Lukas Gobrecht echoed those sentiments, "We're at the top of our level, we've been playing really well, we've been batting and pitching and fielding at the top of our level and it's just been excellent as a team. We're all focused, our heads are in the game and we've just been playing ball like we've should."

"We had a lot of games in a little amount of time and we went through it, we grinded through it and we've played some good teams, faced some good pitchers that we grinded out some wins and we're doing well with our pitching and hitting," says Shortstop Zac Stange, "We know that we have the depth to do some great things, but we know that we have to put the pieces together and make that happens next week in Regionals with some good competition."

Eau Claire begins Regional play on Tuesday in La Crosse. They will face Chippewa Falls in game 1 at 4 P.M.