5 people rescued during race on Lake Michigan

Milwaukee (WISN) -- Five people were rescued in two separate incidents on Lake Michigan during the annual Chicago Yacht Club Race to Mackinac early Sunday morning.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, one person was rescued by a good Samaritan after falling overboard during the race shortly after midnight about 40 miles east of Port Washington, Wisconsin.

Less than an hour later, the U.S. Coast Guard responded to a capsized vessel about 30 miles east of Fox Point, Wisconsin.

The Coast Guard said four people were on top of the vessel's hull, and only two were wearing life jackets.

All four people were reported to be in good condition and did not require medical attention, according to the Coast Guard.